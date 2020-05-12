Fed Harker: Q2 will be brutally painful

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed Harker is a voting member on the FOMC board this year

Fed's Harker is the latest Fed official to be speaking today. He says:
  • Virus led to a collapse in most forms of consumer spending
  • Q2 will be brutally painful because of coronavirus and mandates economic shut down
  • We can expect the US economy to underperform until the virus is under control
  • Fed's goal is to make sure every sector of the economy has access to liquidity
  • Crisis is severely harming the nonprofit sector and higher education
  • A scenario where economy opens to quickly and leads to a 2nd wave of the virus would reverse the recovery
  • Recovery will be on even, with manufacturers rebounding more quickly than travel and hospitality
  • In his opinion banks shouldn't be issuing large dividends now
  • rural healthcare systems were already under pressure and virus is exasperating that trend
  • parts of the agricultural sector already under a lot of stress and crisis will not help
Fed's Harker is a voting member of the FOMC board this year

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose