Fed head Powell spoke Tuesday - recap "Toss out the college textbooks, because the world has changed"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Adam and Greg posted on Federal Reserve Chair Powell's testimony overnight:

  • The unemployment rate? Forget it. The Fed only cares about the number of people working and how to get it higher
  • Inflation? Not a problem anytime soon. 
  • on U.S. infrastructure, Powell set aside classic concerns of hefty government borrowing driving up prices and responded "this is not a problem for this time as near as I can figure."
Here is the link for more, good stuff and worth a read. 



Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose