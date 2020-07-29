Powell opening statement: Household spending has recovered about half its drop

Comments from Powell in his opening statement





Household spending rebound got help from timely fiscal support



Employment rose strongly in May/June



Business fixed investment yet to show recovery

Q2 contraction likely to be largest on record (report is tomorrow)

Fed will do what we can for as long as it takes

Path forward for economy going forward is extraordinarily uncertain

Some measures of consumer spending via debt and credit cards have moved down since June

Recovery is unlikely until people feel safe

We see signs that rise in virus cases are weighing on economy

We will continue to use powers until we're confident in recovery

Current economic downturn is severe, will take continue fiscal and monetary support to recover



The negative comments are limited to consumers and haven't rattled the market.

