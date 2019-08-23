Fed Kaplan: So long as the US consumer is strong, the economy will stay strong

Kaplan on Bloomberg:

  • I haven't made a decision about the September meeting yet
  • By the time weakness spreads from manufacturing to consumer, it might be too late
  • I think there's an increasing argument for action because of trade
  • Every business says available and cost of capital is not my problem
  • I don't think monetary policy is causing a slowdown, and I don't think it would be enough to arrest a severe decline
  • I'm open to an adjustment in September or in the next few meetings
  • I noticed that August consumer sentiment numbers were a bit weaker
His comments yesterday struck me as more dovish than this interview. He sounds like he's more of a two-and-done guy than a dove.
