Fed Kaplan: So long as the US consumer is strong, the economy will stay strong
Kaplan on Bloomberg:
- I haven't made a decision about the September meeting yet
- By the time weakness spreads from manufacturing to consumer, it might be too late
- I think there's an increasing argument for action because of trade
- Every business says available and cost of capital is not my problem
- I don't think monetary policy is causing a slowdown, and I don't think it would be enough to arrest a severe decline
- I'm open to an adjustment in September or in the next few meetings
- I noticed that August consumer sentiment numbers were a bit weaker
His comments yesterday struck me as more dovish than this interview. He sounds like he's more of a two-and-done guy than a dove.