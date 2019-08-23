Fed Kaplan: So long as the US consumer is strong, the economy will stay strong

Kaplan on Bloomberg:





I haven't made a decision about the September meeting yet

By the time weakness spreads from manufacturing to consumer, it might be too late

I think there's an increasing argument for action because of trade

Every business says available and cost of capital is not my problem

I don't think monetary policy is causing a slowdown, and I don't think it would be enough to arrest a severe decline

I'm open to an adjustment in September or in the next few meetings

I noticed that August consumer sentiment numbers were a bit weaker

His comments yesterday struck me as more dovish than this interview. He sounds like he's more of a two-and-done guy than a dove.

