Fed lets banks restart stock buybacks following stress test

Stress test results announced by the Fed









Banks will be permitted to pay dividends and buy back stock on a limited basis in Q1

Banks have enough capital to withstand over USD 600B in losses from a short sharp economic slump as well as a moderate longer lasting downturn.

Divedends and buybacks are not allowed to exceed its net income for the last year

It will not use the new results to tweak how much it ordered each bank to hold as a stress capital buffer following the previous test results

JP Morgan intends to maintain quarterly stock dividend of $0.90 per share and authorizes new share buyback program of $30 billion For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

