Fed lets banks restart stock buybacks following stress test

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Stress test results announced by the Fed



  • Banks will be permitted to pay dividends  and buy back stock on a limited basis in Q1
  • Banks have enough capital to withstand over USD 600B in losses from a short sharp economic slump as well as a moderate longer lasting downturn.
  • Divedends and buybacks are not allowed to exceed its net income for the last year
  • It will not use the new results to tweak how much it ordered each bank to hold as a stress capital buffer following the previous test results
In the after hours:
  • JP Morgan intends to maintain quarterly stock dividend of $0.90 per share and authorizes new share buyback program of $30 billion
