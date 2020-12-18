Fed lets banks restart stock buybacks following stress test
Stress test results announced by the Fed
In the after hours:
- Banks will be permitted to pay dividends and buy back stock on a limited basis in Q1
- Banks have enough capital to withstand over USD 600B in losses from a short sharp economic slump as well as a moderate longer lasting downturn.
- Divedends and buybacks are not allowed to exceed its net income for the last year
- It will not use the new results to tweak how much it ordered each bank to hold as a stress capital buffer following the previous test results
- JP Morgan intends to maintain quarterly stock dividend of $0.90 per share and authorizes new share buyback program of $30 billion