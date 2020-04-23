Fed likely to expand program to buy state and local debt - report

WSJ report

The WSJ is out with a report on the Fed, citing people familiar who say the Fed isn't planning anything big but is likely to buy more state and local debt.





One of those programs will buy cities' and states' debts of up to two years and is likely to be expanded to include more municipalities, according to people familiar with the matter.



Here's another small change:





Officials are also likely to expand the Fed's $600 billion Main Street Lending Program-in which it will extend loans of up to four years to small and midsize businesses-to allow nonprofits, including hospitals and universities, to participate.



They highlight a potential bigger change like forward guidance or capping yields on short-term bonds.

