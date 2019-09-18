Fed lowers interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected
Highlights of the FOMC statement on September 18, 2019:
There isn't much of any kind of change in the statement. The market is focusing on the dot plot, which doesn't show another cut this year and only an 8-7 preference for a cut next year.
- Fed funds target rate lowered to 1.75%-2.00%
- Prior Fed funds rate was 2.00%-2.25%
- IOER lowered to 1.80% vs 1.85% expected
- IOER spread widened to 20 bps
- Statement repeats that economic activity is rising at a moderate rate
- Repeats the labor market remains strong
- Repeats will act as appropriate to sustain expansion
- Repeats inflation running below 2%
- Bullard voted to lower rates more aggressively, George and Rosengren voted for no cuts
- George and Rosengren dissented previously for no cuts