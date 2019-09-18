Fed lowers interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Highlights of the FOMC statement on September 18, 2019:

  • Fed funds target rate lowered to 1.75%-2.00%
  • Prior Fed funds rate was 2.00%-2.25%
  • IOER lowered to 1.80% vs 1.85% expected
  • IOER spread widened to 20 bps
  • Statement repeats that economic activity is rising at a moderate rate
  • Repeats the labor market remains strong
  • Repeats will act as appropriate to sustain expansion
  • Repeats inflation running below 2%
  • Bullard voted to lower rates more aggressively, George and Rosengren voted for no cuts
  • George and Rosengren dissented previously for no cuts
There isn't much of any kind of change in the statement. The market is focusing on the dot plot, which doesn't show another cut this year and only an 8-7 preference for a cut next year.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose