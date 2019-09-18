Fed lowers interest rates by 25 basis points, as expected

Highlights of the FOMC statement on September 18, 2019:

Fed funds target rate lowered to 1.75%-2.00%

Prior Fed funds rate was 2.00%-2.25%

IOER lowered to 1.80% vs 1.85% expected

IOER spread widened to 20 bps



Statement repeats that economic activity is rising at a moderate rate

Repeats the labor market remains strong



Repeats will act as appropriate to sustain expansion

Repeats inflation running below 2%



Bullard voted to lower rates more aggressively, George and Rosengren voted for no cuts



George and Rosengren dissented previously for no cuts



There isn't much of any kind of change in the statement. The market is focusing on the dot plot, which doesn't show another cut this year and only an 8-7 preference for a cut next year.