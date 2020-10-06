Fed Powell Q&A highlights

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed Powell answered questions

  • US federal budget is on a unsustainable path
  • This is not the time to give priority to that concern
  • The right thing to do is to support people hit hardest by virus
  • The framework of how the Fed reacts needs to adapt
  • Sees disinflationary pressures around the world
  • Still seeing downward pressure on inflation globally
  • Fed needs to do what it can as quickly as they can to avoid longer run damage to the economy
  • Very optimistic we can restore US labor market
  • Fed in no hurry to stop providing support to economy
  • When the time comes will put emergency tools away under lock and key
  • If recovery is slower, rates will be at lower bound for a longer
  • Guidance is outcome based, not time-based
  • Negative rates is a not a tool that we see as something we are looking to use
  • The evidence on negative rates is mixed
  • Fed's job is maximum employment and price stability. The Fed is not focused on the price of assets
