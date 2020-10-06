Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Fed Powell Q&A highlights
Fed Powell answered questions
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
- US federal budget is on a unsustainable path
- This is not the time to give priority to that concern
- The right thing to do is to support people hit hardest by virus
- The framework of how the Fed reacts needs to adapt
- Sees disinflationary pressures around the world
- Still seeing downward pressure on inflation globally
- Fed needs to do what it can as quickly as they can to avoid longer run damage to the economy
- Very optimistic we can restore US labor market
- Fed in no hurry to stop providing support to economy
- When the time comes will put emergency tools away under lock and key
- If recovery is slower, rates will be at lower bound for a longer
- Guidance is outcome based, not time-based
- Negative rates is a not a tool that we see as something we are looking to use
- The evidence on negative rates is mixed
- Fed's job is maximum employment and price stability. The Fed is not focused on the price of assets
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close