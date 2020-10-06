Fed Powell: Should continue do we can to monitor downside risks

Fed Powell speaks at NABE conference

Fed's Powell is speaking at the NABE conference in Chicago. He says:



"Risks of over doing it" on aid smaller than too little



Outlook highly uncertain, expansion far from complete



Too little support will create unnecessary hardships



Pace of economic improvement moderated since May, June



Recovery has progressed more quickly than expected



US households likely need more fiscal support



Too little policy support would lead to week recovery, risks of over doing policy support seem smaller



Sees risk that rapid initial gains transition to longer than expected slog to full recovery



Unemployment rate using broader measure of conditions is around 11%



Monetary, fiscal policy have for now muted normal recessionary dynamics of a downturn



Fiscal and monetary policy of supported a strong but incomplete recovery



One risk is resurgence in virus, another is that slowing improvement could trigger typical recessionary dynamics



Downturn has hurt low-wage workers, minorities, women







We have seen some negative moves in the equities. The NASDAQ is currently down around 22 points or -0.20% at 11311. The NASDAQ index is now down -3.6 points or -0.1% at 3404.98. Both were marginally positive before the headlines that the wires.