Fed Powell: Should continue do we can to monitor downside risks

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Fed Powell speaks at NABE conference

Fed's Powell is speaking at the NABE conference in Chicago. He says:
  • "Risks of over doing it" on aid smaller than too little
  • Outlook highly uncertain, expansion far from complete
  • Too little support will create unnecessary hardships
  • Pace of economic improvement moderated since May, June
  • Recovery has progressed more quickly than expected
  • US households likely need more fiscal support
  • Too little policy support would lead to week recovery, risks of over doing policy support seem smaller
  • Sees risk that rapid initial gains transition to longer than expected slog to full recovery
  • Unemployment rate using broader measure of conditions is around 11%
  • Monetary, fiscal policy have for now muted normal recessionary dynamics of a downturn
  • Fiscal and monetary policy of supported a strong but incomplete recovery
  • One risk is resurgence in virus, another is that slowing improvement could trigger typical recessionary dynamics
  • Downturn has hurt low-wage workers, minorities, women
We have seen some negative moves in the equities. The NASDAQ is currently down around 22 points or -0.20% at 11311. The NASDAQ index is now down -3.6 points or -0.1% at 3404.98. Both were marginally positive before the headlines that the wires.

For the full text of his remarks, CLICK HERE.

You can watch his presentation below. There will be question-and-answer session following his remarks.

