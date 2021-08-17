Fed Powell to start townhall meeting at the bottom of the hour

Not sure if he will address monetary policy at the meeting

Fed Powell is participating in a virtual town hall meeting in front of educators and schoolchildren. The prepared remarks do not address monetary policy according to sources.



The expectations are that he will refrain from making the meeting a key policy changing event, instead focusing on educating instead. The Jackson Hole Summit scheduled for August 26 to August 28, would be a more appropriate venue for announcing any key policy changes toward tapering.