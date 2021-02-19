Fed releases semi-annual monetary policy report

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Highlights of the semi-annual report

  • Full text here (pdf)
  • Both total and core inflation were held down in part by prices for services adversely affected by the pandemic, and indicators of longer-run inflation expectations are now at similar levels to those seen in recent years
  • The use of nontraditional high-frequency indicators over the past year has amply shown that they can yield large benefits, especially when economic conditions are changing rapidly
  • The Committee noted that it expects it will be appropriate to maintain [the fed funds] target range until labor market conditions have reached levels consistent with the Committee's assessments of maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.
  • Many of those who lost their jobs were not seeking work and so were not counted among the unemployed.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose