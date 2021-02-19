Fed releases semi-annual monetary policy report

Both
total and core inflation were held down in part
by prices for services adversely affected by
the pandemic, and indicators of longer-run
inflation expectations are now at similar levels
to those seen in recent years
The use of nontraditional high-frequency
indicators over the past year has amply shown that they
can yield large benefits, especially when economic
conditions are changing rapidly
The Committee noted that it
expects it will be appropriate to maintain [the fed funds] target range until labor market conditions have
reached levels consistent with the Committee's
assessments of maximum employment and
inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track
to moderately exceed 2 percent for some time.
Many of those who lost their
jobs were not seeking work and so were not
counted among the unemployed.