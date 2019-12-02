Fed considers letting inflation run above target - report

The Fed is said to be considering introducing a new rule that would let inflation run above its 2% target









This is being reported by the FT here (may be gated), citing interviews with current and former policymakers ahead of the conclusion of the Fed's year-long review of its monetary policy tools - due to conclude next year.





If you've been on the site over the past few weeks, this probably wouldn't catch you by surprise as Adam has been highlighting it many a time:









If true, this would be quite a significant shift in terms of policy by the Fed as they look to try and battle against price pressures that have consistently undershot their 2% target since it was introduced back in 2012.