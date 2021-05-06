Fed says asset price may be vulnerable if risk appetite falls

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Via Federal Reserve Financial Stability Report 

  • Broad range of asset prices could be vulnerable to large & sudden declines
  • Household debt is moderate relative to income
  • large banks' committed credit lines to non-bank financial entities increased in late 2020, reached a record $1.6 trillion by year-end 
  • data on margin, securities borrowing suggest hedge fund leverage associated with equities market activity is at high levels
  •  most measures of hedge fund leverage increased in the second half of 2020; now above historical averages
  • broker-dealer leverage remained near historically low levels through the fourth quarter of 2020
  • delinquency rates remained unchanged for most types of loans during the second half of 2020, rose for commercial real estate loans 
  • commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans in loss mitigation remain elevated

  • leverage at banks and broker-dealers remains low; leverage at hedge funds, life insurers remains high 
  • adverse developments in emerging market economies spurred by further rise in long-term rates could spill over to united states 
  • stresses from lingering pandemic in Europe pose risks to u.s. financial system 
  • less-than-anticipated progress on pandemic could pose risks to u.s. financial system 
  • gamestop, archegos incidents highlight opacity of risky exposures, need for greater transparency at hedge funds and other leveraged entities 
  • concentrated trading of some 'meme' stocks in January led to substantial margin increases on equity trades and equity option positions that challenged some brokers in those markets
  • behavior of 'meme' stocks in early 2021 also indicative of elevated risk appetite
  • elevated equity issuance through spacs suggests a higher-than-typical appetite for risk among equity investor
  • overall credit quality of outstanding bonds has improved since November  

The Federal Reserve seems relaxed ... despite some of those points being indicative of potential instabilities brewing. 

