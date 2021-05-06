Fed says asset price may be vulnerable if risk appetite falls

Via Federal Reserve Financial Stability Report
- Broad range of asset prices could be vulnerable to large & sudden declines
- Household debt is moderate relative to income
- large banks' committed credit lines to non-bank financial
entities increased in late 2020, reached a record $1.6 trillion by
year-end
- data on margin, securities borrowing suggest hedge fund
leverage associated with equities market activity is at high levels
- most measures
of hedge fund leverage increased in the second half of 2020; now
above historical averages
- broker-dealer leverage remained near
historically low levels through the fourth quarter of 2020
- delinquency
rates remained unchanged for most types of loans during the second
half of 2020, rose for commercial real estate loans
- commercial
and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage loans in
loss mitigation remain elevated
- leverage at
banks and broker-dealers remains low; leverage at hedge funds, life
insurers remains high
- adverse developments in emerging market
economies spurred by further rise in long-term rates could spill over
to united states
- stresses from lingering pandemic in Europe pose
risks to u.s. financial system
- less-than-anticipated progress on
pandemic could pose risks to u.s. financial system
- gamestop,
archegos incidents highlight opacity of risky exposures, need for
greater transparency at hedge funds and other leveraged entities
- concentrated trading of some 'meme' stocks in January led to
substantial margin increases on equity trades and equity option
positions that challenged some brokers in those markets
- behavior of
'meme' stocks in early 2021 also indicative of elevated risk appetite
- elevated equity
issuance through spacs suggests a higher-than-typical appetite for
risk among equity investor
- overall credit quality of outstanding
bonds has improved since November
The Federal Reserve seems relaxed ... despite some of those points being indicative of potential instabilities brewing.