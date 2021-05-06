Fed says asset price may be vulnerable if risk appetite falls

leverage at banks and broker-dealers remains low; leverage at hedge funds, life insurers remains high

adverse developments in emerging market economies spurred by further rise in long-term rates could spill over to united states

stresses from lingering pandemic in Europe pose risks to u.s. financial system

less-than-anticipated progress on pandemic could pose risks to u.s. financial system

gamestop, archegos incidents highlight opacity of risky exposures, need for greater transparency at hedge funds and other leveraged entities

concentrated trading of some 'meme' stocks in January led to substantial margin increases on equity trades and equity option positions that challenged some brokers in those markets

behavior of 'meme' stocks in early 2021 also indicative of elevated risk appetite

elevated equity issuance through spacs suggests a higher-than-typical appetite for risk among equity investor

overall credit quality of outstanding bonds has improved since November

The Federal Reserve seems relaxed ... despite some of those points being indicative of potential instabilities brewing.