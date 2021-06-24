Fed says banks pass stress tests - to lift pandemic restrictions on share buybacks, dividends after June 30

to lift pandemic restrictions on bank share buybacks and dividends on June 30 after banks clear stress test

fed projects 23 large banks would suffer $474 bln in losses in a hypothetical downturn

fed says latest test shows large banks have strong capital levels and can continue lending even during a severe recession

fed says despite projected losses, banks would still have capital ratios twice as high as regulatory minimums

fed expects banks to withhold any announcements on capital plans until after market close Monday

More fuel for share prices. Or sell the fact. You be the judge.