Fed says FOMC meeting will proceed as scheduled

In case you forgot, there is a Fed meeting this week

The two-day FOMC meeting begins today and the Fed has confirmed that they will proceed as scheduled with the meeting today starting at 0900 ET. The decision will then be announced tomorrow at 1400 ET with a press conference after at 1430 ET.





Given it is election week, don't expect anything major from the Fed but it will interesting to hear Powell's thoughts on the outlook as the virus situation worsens in the US.