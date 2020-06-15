Fed says it'll expand its "main street" lending program even further - to provide credit access for non profits
Improved credit access for non-profits - are they referring the vast majority of hedge funds?
That is a joke folks, K?
Here we go, headlines via Reuters:
Fed proposal to expand its main street lending program to provide access to credit for nonprofit organizations
- says it is seeking public comment on its proposal for nonprofits by Monday, June 22
- proposed expansion would offer loans to small and medium-sized nonprofits in sound financial condition before coronavirus pandemic hit
- interest rate, deferral of principal and interest payments, and five-year term are the same as for main street business loans
There are further T&Cs but I won't go into them here.