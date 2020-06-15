Fed says it'll expand its "main street" lending program even further - to provide credit access for non profits

That is a joke folks, K?

Here we go, headlines via Reuters:

Fed proposal to expand its main street lending program to provide access to credit for nonprofit organizations

says it is seeking public comment on its proposal for nonprofits by Monday, June 22

proposed expansion would offer loans to small and medium-sized nonprofits in sound financial condition before coronavirus pandemic hit

interest rate, deferral of principal and interest payments, and five-year term are the same as for main street business loans

There are further T&Cs but I won't go into them here.