Fed says PPP liquidity facility is now fully operational

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Fed on the paycheck protection program

  • Says program is available to provide liquidity to eligible financial institutions
  • Says facility will support effectiveness of the program by extending credit to firms that make PPP loans
If I'm not mistaken, the program is either already out of money or close. It will be valuable for banks who have lent to recapitalize but I don't know if that's going to make much of a difference in overall lending.

