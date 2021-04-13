More from BlackRock, expect the Fed should be able to begin to taper asset purchases sooner than many expect

I posted on the firm's view on equities earlier:

A little more, this time in response to the (US) CPI report overnight

the report shows strengthening, but not excessive, inflation

On the Federal Reserve:

Financial conditions should remain quite accommodative for a while, and in our view risks an overshoot

We think that the Fed should be able to begin to taper asset purchases sooner than many expect, and perhaps by the end of the year, or early next year

The firm says there may be a hint of this in Fed communications early as the June FOMC meeting

Wow, a discussion of tapering as early as June sounds very soon. Markets are pricing in a rate hike much more quickly than the Fed is canvassing ... but an actual discussion of tapering as soon as June could well spook markets. Stay tuned.