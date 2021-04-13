More from BlackRock, expect the Fed should be able to begin to taper asset purchases sooner than many expect
I posted on the firm's view on equities earlier:
A little more, this time in response to the (US) CPI report overnight
- the report shows strengthening, but not excessive, inflation
On the Federal Reserve:
- Financial conditions should remain quite accommodative for a while, and in our view risks an overshoot
- We think that the Fed should be able to begin to taper asset purchases sooner than many expect, and perhaps by the end of the year, or early next year
- The firm says there may be a hint of this in Fed communications early as the June FOMC meeting
Wow, a discussion of tapering as early as June sounds very soon. Markets are pricing in a rate hike much more quickly than the Fed is canvassing ... but an actual discussion of tapering as soon as June could well spook markets. Stay tuned.