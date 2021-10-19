Fed speakers (a LOT of 'em) coming up on Tuesday US time

Here is the Federal Reserve peaker agenda for 19 October 2021:

Who and when:

Philadelphia Fed's Harker speaks at 8:50 AM ET (1250 GMT)

SF Fed's Daly speaks at 11 AM ET (1500 GMT)

Federal Reserve Board of Governors Bowman speaks at 1:15 PM ET (1715 GMT)

Atlanta Fed's Bostic speaks at 2:50 PM ET (15850 GMT)

Federal Reserve Board of Governors Governor Waller speaks at 3 PM ET (1900 GMT)



More detail:

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker to give welcome remarks before the "C3: Cybersecurity Collaboration & Cooperation" Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly to give introductory remarks before a Regional Banker Forum hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic to give introductory remarks before the Federal Reserve "Exploring Careers in Economics" event.

Bostic again, to participate in a virtual interview, "Back to Work: Helping the Long-Term Unemployed" before event hosted by The Hill.



