Fed speakers (a LOT of 'em) coming up on Tuesday US time
Here is the Federal Reserve peaker agenda for 19 October 2021:
Who and when:
- Philadelphia Fed's Harker speaks at 8:50 AM ET (1250 GMT)
- SF Fed's Daly speaks at 11 AM ET (1500 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Bowman speaks at 1:15 PM ET (1715 GMT)
- Atlanta Fed's Bostic speaks at 2:50 PM ET (15850 GMT)
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Governor Waller speaks at 3 PM ET (1900 GMT)
More detail:
- Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker to give welcome remarks before the "C3: Cybersecurity Collaboration & Cooperation" Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly to give introductory remarks before a Regional Banker Forum hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic to give introductory remarks before the Federal Reserve "Exploring Careers in Economics" event.
- Bostic again, to participate in a virtual interview, "Back to Work: Helping the Long-Term Unemployed" before event hosted by The Hill.