Fed speakers coming up on Friday 05 November 2021 - Kansas President George

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is giving the opening keynote speech before the "Energy and the Economy: Opportunities and Challenges of the Energy Transition" event

  • Doing so online (virtually)
  • at 9.30 am NY time. which is 1330 GMT 
While everyone at the Federal Open Market Committee is a dove these days George is one of the lesser doves, leans a touch hawkish. Just to dot the is and cross the ts - George is not an FOMC voter this year, but all regional Fed presidents have their voices heard at meetings. 

