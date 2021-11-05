Fed speakers coming up on Friday 05 November 2021 - Kansas President George

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is giving the opening keynote speech before the "Energy and the Economy: Opportunities and Challenges of the Energy Transition" event

Doing so online (virtually)

at 9.30 am NY time. which is 1330 GMT

While everyone at the Federal Open Market Committee is a dove these days George is one of the lesser doves, leans a touch hawkish. Just to dot the is and cross the ts - George is not an FOMC voter this year, but all regional Fed presidents have their voices heard at meetings.



