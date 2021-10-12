Fed speakers coming up on Tuesday 12 October 2021 - Clarida, Bostic & Barkin

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic is scheduled to speak on "Inflation"

and participates in a moderated questionand-answer session before a virtual event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

1230 ET US time, which is 1630 gmt





Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida is expected to speak on the U.S. economic outlook and monetary policy before the virtual Institute of International Finance Annual Meeting.

I have seen two times listed for this and am not sure which one to go with.

1115 US ET, which is 1515 GMT

or 1800 US ET, which is 2200 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin appears on Public Radio's "Full Disclosure" podcast.





As for eco data due for them US tomorrow, Greg had this: