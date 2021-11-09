Fed speakers on the agenda for Tuesday include Chair Powell
7.50am NY time, which is 1250 GMT
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard to give remarks and participate virtually before the UBS European Conference Central Banking Panel on "Monetary Policy: Limits? What Limits?"
9am NY time, 1400 GMT
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell giving opening remarks before a virtual Conference on Diversity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance and Central Banking cohosted by the Federal Reserve Board, Bank of Canada, Bank of England and European Central Bank.
11.35am NY time, 1635 GMT
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly to speak virtually before the National Association for Business Economics.
1.30pm NY time, 0830 GMT
- Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari will participate in a virtual moderated question-and-answer session before the Eau Clare Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Luncheon Town Hall.