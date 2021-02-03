Fed survey: 90% of small business owners said sales hadn't returned to pre-pandemic levels
Fed survey of small businesses (fewer than 500 employees)
- 95% of small businesses reported pandemic affected business
- 78% reported a decline in revenue. Of those nearly one-third said they would be unlikely to survive without gov't assistance
- 46% reduced workforce
- 64% said they would apply for another round of assistance if available
- 54% of firms characterized their financial condition as 'fair' or 'poor'
There has never been a time when the stock market was more disconnected from the real economy.