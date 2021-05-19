Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+11
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
NY Fed survey sheds light on debt and forebearance
New York Federal Reserve survey
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
- Share of mortgages in forbearance (allowed to pay less temporarily or defer payments) rose 7.4% by June 2020, before slowly declining to 4.2% in late March 2021
- FHA borrowers were most likely to participate in forbearance with 14.4% in forbearance by June 2020 and 11% by March 2021
- 40% of borrowers who were 80 days past due on their mortgage pre-pandemic were still in forbearance in March 2021
- Overall 17% of small business owners with personal mortgages participated in a forbearance program at some point since February 2020
- borrowers and forbearance saw their credit scores rise by 14 points on average more than the average seven point gain for people never in forbearance
- A typical households in mortgage forbearance reduced its credit card debt by $2100 over the last year, compared to $900 for those not in forbearance
- delinquencies could rise won forbearance program and but unlikely to reach levels seen during the great recession
- Serious delinquency rate could rise to around 3.8% if all borrowers in forbearance become delinquent, up from pre-pandemic rate of 1.3%
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close