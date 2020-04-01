Fed Temporarily Eases Capital Requirements for Big Banks

Wall Street Journal report on moves from the Federal Reserve

Fed said it was easing the supplementary leverage ratio - a way of curbing bankers' risk-taking- for one year and hoped the change would free up lenders' ability to serve homeowners and businesses rather than to increase share buybacks and dividends to shareholders.

The temporary change would exclude U.S. Treasury securities and deposits at Federal Reserve Banks from the calculation of the leverage ratio, and will be in effect until March 31, 2021. The vote to ease the requirement was unanimous.



This should be a positive inout for 'risk'.





US equity futures trade is shut for an hour, as it is at this time each business day. Emini equity futures should get some support from this move upin reopen.







