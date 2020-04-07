Fed to provide $60 billion repo line to Indonesia's central bank

Author: Justin Low | Category: Central Banks

Bank of Indonesia governor, Perry Warjiyo, confirms

The Fed will provide a $60 billion repo line to meet liquidity needs in Indonesia that may arise in the future amid the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.

The Indonesian central bank did say that they have no plan yet to use the funds from the repo line but sees it as a vote of confidence in the domestic economy.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose