Fed to provide $60 billion repo line to Indonesia's central bank
Bank of Indonesia governor, Perry Warjiyo, confirmsThe Fed will provide a $60 billion repo line to meet liquidity needs in Indonesia that may arise in the future amid the economic fallout from the virus outbreak.
The Indonesian central bank did say that they have no plan yet to use the funds from the repo line but sees it as a vote of confidence in the domestic economy.
For some context, the two were already discussing about the matter since last week.