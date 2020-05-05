Fed Vice Chair Clarida: Recovery could begin in 2nd half of year

Fed's Clarida speaking on CNBC

We're living through the most severe contraction in activity and surge in unemployment we seen in our lifetimes



Recovery could begin and 2nd half of the year



We are using our full range of tools, rates, balance sheet, forward guidance and lending facility to support the economy



We're in for a period of very difficult data we haven't seen for the economy in some time



Unemployment rate is going to reach to levels not seen since the 40s



There can be a rebound in the economy once business reopens and people return to work, but it's going to take some time



Fed is building a bridge to recover with lending facility that can fill in until the market can recover



It may well be the case that more policy support is needed from the Fed and some fiscal policy as well



The FOMC was united under chair Powell's leadership to set up temporary emergency facilities that purchase assets such as corporate bonds



Focus as policymakers is to make sure the economic recovery when begins is as robust as possible but we can't minimize that were in a recession



Fed is doing everything we can to minimize the amount of's scarring to the economy



Fed can expand lending programs as needed



The US stocks are seeing some pull back from the highs on the back of the Clarida comments. The S&P index is trading at 2876.90. The high price reached 2898.23. The Nasdaq index is at 8836.52 after trading as high as 8909.96.