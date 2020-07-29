Fed supportive, more gains for gold ahead
A bit of an ANZ recap on the Federal Open Market Committee
In brief:
- Fed made it clear it would continue to support the economy for the foreseeable future
- Fed repeated a vow to use all tools at its disposal to support the economy
- left interest rates unchanged
- said it will extend emergency measures
On gold ahead:
- With more stimulus measures on the horizon, it is likely gold will continue to find support in the short term. This is likely to spur concern over rising inflation, which has been a big reason behind investor's piling into the precious metals.
Play spot the FOMC announcement below …