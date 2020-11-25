Federal Open Market Committee November meeting minutes due Wednesday - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Minutes of the  November 4-5 Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting 

  • due at 1900 GMT 
In his press conference following this meeting Chair Powell suggested that Fed could change the composition, duration, and size of its asset purchases
  • noted once again the downside risks facing the economy
Given the severe deterioration in the COVID-19 situation in the US even just since this meeting (and vaccines are still a good while away, for large scale distribution at least) the market is looking for clues as to how likely a ramp-up of stimulus, via the Fed asset purchase program will be in December.

Minutes of the  November 4-5 Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose