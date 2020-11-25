Federal Open Market Committee November meeting minutes due Wednesday - preview

In his press conference following this meeting Chair Powell suggested that Fed could change the composition, duration, and size of its asset purchases

noted once again the downside risks facing the economy

Given the severe deterioration in the COVID-19 situation in the US even just since this meeting (and vaccines are still a good while away, for large scale distribution at least) the market is looking for clues as to how likely a ramp-up of stimulus, via the Fed asset purchase program will be in December.