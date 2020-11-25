Federal Open Market Committee November meeting minutes due Wednesday - preview
Minutes of the November 4-5 Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting
- due at 1900 GMT
In his press conference following this meeting Chair Powell suggested that Fed could change the composition, duration, and size of its asset purchases
- noted once again the downside risks facing the economy
Given the severe deterioration in the COVID-19 situation in the US even just since this meeting (and vaccines are still a good while away, for large scale distribution at least) the market is looking for clues as to how likely a ramp-up of stimulus, via the Fed asset purchase program will be in December.