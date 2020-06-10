Federal Reserve to buy Treasuries and MBS 'at least at the current pace'

Author: Adam Button | Category: Central Banks

Highlights of the June 10, 2020 FOMC interest rate decision


  • Will increase holdings of bonds 'over the coming months' at least at the current pace to smooth markets
  • Buying will continue across curve
  • Will buy approximately $80B a month in Treasuries and $40B a month in agency MBS
  • Dots pin rates at zero through 2022 but two dots show lift-off in 2022
  • Rates unchanged, as expected
  • Repeats pledge to use full range of tools to support US economy
  • Repeats that health crisis will weigh heavily on activity and poses considerable risks to the outlook over medium-term
  • Financial conditions have improved, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.
  • Prior statement
  • Powell will hold a press conference at the bottom of the hour
The Fed has tapered to $4B/day in Treasuries from a high of $300B/day and there was some expectations they would continue to taper but they are going to keep QE here, which is around $80B per month.

I don't see anything negative for the market here. The dots are zeroed out and the Fed is going to keep the printer running.
Powell chair bear

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose