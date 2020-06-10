Federal Reserve to buy Treasuries and MBS 'at least at the current pace'

Will increase holdings of bonds 'over the coming months' at least at the current pace to smooth markets

Buying will continue across curve

Will buy approximately $80B a month in Treasuries and $40B a month in agency MBS



Dots pin rates at zero through 2022 but two dots show lift-off in 2022



Rates unchanged, as expected

Repeats pledge to use full range of tools to support US economy

Repeats that health crisis will weigh heavily on activity and poses considerable risks to the outlook over medium-term

Financial conditions have improved, in part reflecting policy measures to support the economy and the flow of credit to U.S. households and businesses.



Powell will hold a press conference at the bottom of the hour

The Fed has tapered to $4B/day in Treasuries from a high of $300B/day and there was some expectations they would continue to taper but they are going to keep QE here, which is around $80B per month.





I don't see anything negative for the market here. The dots are zeroed out and the Fed is going to keep the printer running.



