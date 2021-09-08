Federal Reserve Beige Book will be published today, 8 September 2021
Beige Book is the commonly used name for the Summary of Commentary on Current Economic Conditions by Federal Reserve District
- its published eight times per year
Description from the Fed:
- Each Federal Reserve Bank gathers anecdotal information on current economic conditions in its District through reports from Bank and Branch directors and interviews with key business contacts, economists, market experts, and other sources.
- The Beige Book summarizes this information by District and sector.
- An overall summary of the twelve district reports is prepared by a designated Federal Reserve Bank on a rotating basis.
Its due at 1800 GMT.
Also coming up today from the Fed:
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak on the economic outlook and monetary policy ... 1710 GMT
- Fed Dallas President Robert Kaplan will participate in Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy ... 2200 GMT
- Fed Chicago President Charles Evans will give welcome remarks before a virtual "Exploring Career Pathways in Economic and Related Fields" event