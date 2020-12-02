Federal Reserve Chair Powell speaks again Wednesday - content the same as previous speech

Chair of the Federal Reserve System Jerome Powell speaks today before the House after already having appeared before the Senate on Tuesday.

The content of his prepared remarks is the same as that on Tuesday. Which only leaves his responses to questions as a variable, but you can be sure he will be sticking to familiar themes.

Begins at 1500GMT.





Also on 2 December, NY Federal Reserve branch President Willaims will hold a briefing for the media.

Topic is the economic impacts of COVID-19. Again., he is unlikely to depart from familiar remarks from various officials in past weeks.

1800 GMT for this one




