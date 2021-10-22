Federal Reserve Chair Powell and San Fran President Daly to speak Friday
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will take part in a conversation:
- "Facing an Uncertain World: the Federal Reserve and Climate Change Risk"
- This at an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute
- at 10am US ET time, which is 1400 GMT
Following at 11am US ET time, 1500 GMT, is Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
- to participate in BIS-SARB Centenary Conference panel discussion before Virtual Bank for International Settlements-South African Reserve Bank Centenary Conference.