Federal Reserve Chair Powell and San Fran President Daly to speak Friday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will take part in a conversation:

  • "Facing an Uncertain World: the Federal Reserve and Climate Change Risk"
  • This at an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute
  • at 10am US ET time, which is 1400 GMT 
Following at 11am US ET time, 1500 GMT, is Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell 
  • to participate in BIS-SARB Centenary Conference panel discussion before Virtual Bank for International Settlements-South African Reserve Bank Centenary Conference. 

