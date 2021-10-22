Federal Reserve Chair Powell and San Fran President Daly to speak Friday

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will take part in a conversation:

"Facing an Uncertain World: the Federal Reserve and Climate Change Risk"

This at an event hosted by the American Enterprise Institute

at 10am US ET time, which is 1400 GMT

Following at 11am US ET time, 1500 GMT, is Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

to participate in BIS-SARB Centenary Conference panel discussion before Virtual Bank for International Settlements-South African Reserve Bank Centenary Conference.











