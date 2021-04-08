Federal Reserve Chair Powell is speaking on Thursday 08 April 2021

Fed's Powell is taking part in a panel discussion, a Q&A, on the global economy

at the IMF Spring meeting

begins at 1600 GMT

Powell has been dovish over and over again in recent appearances. The Fed approach now is to base changes in policy on outcomes, not outlooks, and the outcome they are focused on right now is inflation sustainably, not transiently, above 2%.

---

Also speaking on Wednesday from the Fed are:

1500 GMT St Louis Fed head Bullard is discussing the US economy and monetary policy in a Q&A session

1800 GMT Minneapolis Fed head Kashkari discusses the economic outlook in a Q&A



