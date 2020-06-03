Federal Reserve expands number and type of entities eligible for MLF

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: Central Banks

Municipal liquidity facility (MLF) expanded

  • the Fed announced expansion in the number and type of entities eligible for municipal liquidity facility
  • says state governors will also be able to designate to bond issuers in their state whose revenues come from government activities such as public transit, airports, utilities
  • Fed says the new rules guarantee all states will have at least 2 cities or counties eligible regardless of population

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose