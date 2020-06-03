Federal Reserve expands number and type of entities eligible for MLF
Municipal liquidity facility (MLF) expanded
- the Fed announced expansion in the number and type of entities eligible for municipal liquidity facility
- says state governors will also be able to designate to bond issuers in their state whose revenues come from government activities such as public transit, airports, utilities
- Fed says the new rules guarantee all states will have at least 2 cities or counties eligible regardless of population