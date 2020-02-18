Federal Reserve FOMC January meeting minutes are due this week - preview

Federal Open Market Committee preview posted here earlier:

A brief snippet from what TD are expecting:

minutes are unlikely to include any major new revelations on the near-term outlook relative to what was said in the press briefing and (Powell's) _ testimony

However, they will likely include an update on the review being conducted by the Fed

"We expect the review to result in the adoption of some form of average inflation targeting, which is dovish given sub-2% inflation





ING:

particular attention on any mention of the coronavirus impact. A number of Fed officials are also set to speak but we do not expect any change in rhetoric after Fed Chair Powell recently reiterated that the Committee is quite comfortable with the current stance.



