Federal Reserve FOMC meet next week - rate cut on the agenda says Goldman Sachs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

The October Federal Open Market Committee is Wednesday the 30th.

GS says to expect a rate cut.
  • The final rate cut for 2019
  • With Fed funds to remain under 2% through to the election next year
On the US economy:
  • While trade war escalation and slower momentum have recently increased recession risk, we still believe that US recession fears are overblown, especially as financial imbalances remain notably absent

US Treasury found a DJ for the Christmas Party:

The October Federal Open Market Committee is Wednesday the 30th.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose