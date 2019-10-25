Federal Reserve FOMC meet next week - rate cut on the agenda says Goldman Sachs

The October Federal Open Market Committee is Wednesday the 30th.

GS says to expect a rate cut.

The final rate cut for 2019

With Fed funds to remain under 2% through to the election next year

On the US economy:

While trade war escalation and slower momentum have recently increased recession risk, we still believe that US recession fears are overblown, especially as financial imbalances remain notably absent





