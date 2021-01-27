Federal Reserve FOMC meeting Wednesday - preview

Federal Open Market Committee statement is due at 

  • 2pm NY time (1900GMT.) 
  • Chair Powell's press conference is at 1930GMT
A couple of extra snippets on what to expect from a meeting where no change is expected:

UBS:
  • "The emphasis will be on, 'We're not out of the woods yet,'"

TD on what to expect from Powell:
  • "We expect him to emphasize that inflation will be key to when the Fed's 'exit' (from low rates) begins
  • most Fed officials are skeptical that a few strong quarters for growth will suddenly lead to a meaningful pickup in the trend in inflation."

