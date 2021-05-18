Federal Reserve FOMC Minutes due Wednesday 19 May 2021 - preview

For the Federal Open Market Committee meeting in April (28th), due at 1800GMT

Fed Chair Powell was fairly abrupt in his press conference for this meeting on the subject of whether tapering was discussed:

"no, we've said we would talk well in advance and it is not yet time to do so."

The minutes will be scoured for signs that there may have been at least some discussion. Or maybe a discussion of when there should be a discussion. While Fed Dallas head Kaplan does not have a vote on the FOMC this year he does have a voice in deliberations and it'd be surprising if he said nothing at all on taper talk timing. We'll see.

