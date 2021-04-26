Federal Reserve FOMC policy meeting this week - preview
A snippet from BoA on the Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday 28 April 2021
- We see the Fed committed to FAIT and reactive not proactive.
(ps. ICYMI FAIT is Flexible Average Inflation Targeting)
- We continue to look for the Fed to taper in early 2022, signalling this well in advance-likely six months-and start hiking rates in 2H 2023.
- Once the Fed starts hiking, we expect a pace that is faster than current market pricing with a higher terminal rate.
