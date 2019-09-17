Federal Reserve FOMC preview
A quick preview via ANZ for the Federal Open Market Committee monetary policy decision coming up on Sep 18
- Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to cut rates by 25bps this week.
- We also expect it to maintain an easing bias and for many FOMC members to project three rate cuts for 2019.
- The dot plot should drop, but the distribution around the median is likely to widen as the Committee is divided on the need for easing.
- Fed Chair Powell may face a challenge articulating the policy outlook given the division of views, however we expect him to emphasise the Fed will do what it can to sustain the expansion.