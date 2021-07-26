Federal Reserve FOMC preview (quick one, spoiler is to expect very little)

We expect little news from the Fed this week:

a repeat of the 'taper is some ways off' language from Powell's mid-July Congressional testimony and possibly an indication that the Fed will be able to assess in the coming meetings whether the economy is 'on track' to achieve the taper threshold.

UBS add that implied pricing in the options market for the meeting is roughly in line with the past 12 meetings ... that is a SPX move of +/-0.9%.

No dots at this meeting :-(





Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.