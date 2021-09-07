Federal Reserve Regional Presidents stock trading - Dallas Kaplan the big swinger
The Wall Street Journal have published a piece on the 2020 stockmarket trading of Fed officials.
- 11 of the 12 regional Fed banks have provided disclosures of their leaders' 2020 financial profiles
Dallas Fed President Mr. Kaplan had a total of 27 individual stock, fund or alternative asset holdings each valued at over $1m
- Kaplan made some combination of sales or purchases of over $1 million in 22 individual company shares or investment funds, including Apple, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. , Amazon, General Electric Co. and Chevron Corp.
- Kaplan used to work for Goldman Sachs for more than two decades
The WSJ article adds:
- other regional Fed leaders who reported more modest financial holdings and smaller transactions.
There are rules and regs regarding personal trades in place for Fed officials.