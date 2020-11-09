Federal Reserve says assets may have a large decline if coronavirus is not contained

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

Federal Reserve remarks in their Financial Stability Report seem to ignore the fact that COVID-19 is certainly not contained. 

Major points from the report (Headlines via Reuters):

  •  business debt has risen sharply; reduction in economic activity has weakened ability to service debt
  • household loan defaults may rise
  • banks continue to be well-capitalized, though challenging conditions remain
  • strains in household, business sectors mitigated by government lending, relief and low interest rates
  • protracted slowdown could harm finances of even households with high credit scores, leading to defaults
  • sources of vulnerability in household, business sectors unevenly distributed
  • Fed includes climate change risks in financial stability report for first time
  • climate risks could result in more frequent, severe financial shocks
  • disruptions in global dollar funding markets are 'important risk' to financial system
  • fiscal stimulus, lower interest rates, emergency lending facilities and asset purchases supported stronger-than-expected economic recovery
  • uncertainty remains high and investor risk sentiment could shift quickly if recovery proves less promising or efforts to contain coronavirus disappoint
  • most banks' common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter as demand for bank credit waned and earlier drawdowns were repaid
  • yields on corporate bonds dropped to historically low levels but remain elevated for airlines, energy and leisure industries heavily affected by pandemic
  • true status of bank loan credit quality is not reflected in loan delinquencies because of loss-mitigation programs, government stimulus payments, and ppp loans
  • delinquency rates on commercial mortgage-backed securities have spiked
  • as programs expire, some accounts in loss mitigation could result in higher bank delinquency rates later this year and early next year, followed by higher charge-off rates and losses
  • all told, a great deal of uncertainty about the future path of these losses remains
  • strength in housing sector reflects robust demand from households but downside risks remain, given unusually large number of mortgage loans in forbearance programs
  • leverage is at historically low levels at broker-dealers but is at post-2008 highs at life insurance companies
  • leverage remains elevated at hedge funds relative to past five years
  • funding strains on mortgage servicers eased after policy actions, but uncertainties remain
  • money markets have stabilized but would be vulnerable without the emergency facilities in place
  • outflows from long-term mutual funds that hold less liquid assets have mostly reversed
  • redemption waves had run-like characteristics that highlighted significant structural vulnerabilities in the sector
  • collateralized loan obligation fundamentals have improved but are still weak compared with pre-pandemic levels



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose