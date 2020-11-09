Federal Reserve says assets may have a large decline if coronavirus is not contained

Federal Reserve remarks in their Financial Stability Report seem to ignore the fact that COVID-19 is certainly not contained.
Major points from the report (Headlines via Reuters):
- business debt has risen sharply; reduction in economic activity has
weakened ability to service debt
- household loan
defaults may rise
- banks continue to be
well-capitalized, though challenging conditions remain
- strains in
household, business sectors mitigated by government lending, relief
and low interest rates
- protracted slowdown
could harm finances of even households with high credit scores,
leading to defaults
- sources of
vulnerability in household, business sectors unevenly distributed
- Fed includes climate change risks in financial
stability report for first time
- climate risks could
result in more frequent, severe financial shocks
- disruptions in
global dollar funding markets are 'important risk' to financial
system
- fiscal stimulus,
lower interest rates, emergency lending facilities and asset
purchases supported stronger-than-expected economic recovery
- uncertainty remains
high and investor risk sentiment could shift quickly if recovery
proves less promising or efforts to contain coronavirus disappoint
- most banks' common
equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio recovered to pre-pandemic levels in the
second quarter as demand for bank credit waned and earlier drawdowns
were repaid
- yields on corporate
bonds dropped to historically low levels but remain elevated for
airlines, energy and leisure industries heavily affected by pandemic
- true status of bank
loan credit quality is not reflected in loan delinquencies because of
loss-mitigation programs, government stimulus payments, and ppp loans
- delinquency rates on
commercial mortgage-backed securities have spiked
- as programs expire,
some accounts in loss mitigation could result in higher bank
delinquency rates later this year and early next year, followed by
higher charge-off rates and losses
- all told, a great
deal of uncertainty about the future path of these losses remains
- strength in housing
sector reflects robust demand from households but downside risks
remain, given unusually large number of mortgage loans in
forbearance programs
- leverage is at
historically low levels at broker-dealers but is at post-2008 highs
at life insurance companies
- leverage remains
elevated at hedge funds relative to past five years
- funding strains on
mortgage servicers eased after policy actions, but uncertainties
remain
- money markets have
stabilized but would be vulnerable without the emergency facilities
in place
- outflows from
long-term mutual funds that hold less liquid assets have mostly
reversed
- redemption waves had
run-like characteristics that highlighted significant structural
vulnerabilities in the sector
- collateralized loan
obligation fundamentals have improved but are still weak compared
with pre-pandemic levels