Federal Reserve says secondary market facility to start buying ETFs on Tuesday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: Central Banks

NY Fed says secondary market corporate credit facility (smccf) will begin purchases of exchange-traded funds on May 12

  • says smccf may purchase US-listed TEFs whose investment objective is to provide broad exposure to the market for US corporate bonds
  • says preponderance of ETF holdings will be of ETFs whose primary investment objective is exposure to US investment-grade corporate bonds
  • says remainder ETF holdings will be in ETFs whose primary investment objective is exposure to US high-yield corporate bonds 
See here for global coronavirus case data
