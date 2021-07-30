Federal Reserve speakers ahead for Friday 30 July 2021 - Bullard, Brainard

A couple of Federal Reserve officials are on the schedule during US time:

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard

To speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy

Venue is the European Economics and Financial Centre Virtual Event via Zoom

1300 GMT

Lael Brainard, member of the Fed's Board of Governors is speaking

Topic is 'Rebuilding the post-pandemic economy'

