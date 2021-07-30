Federal Reserve speakers ahead for Friday 30 July 2021 - Bullard, Brainard
A couple of Federal Reserve officials are on the schedule during US time:
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard
- To speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy
- Venue is the European Economics and Financial Centre Virtual Event via Zoom
- 1300 GMT
Lael Brainard, member of the Fed's Board of Governors is speaking
- Topic is 'Rebuilding the post-pandemic economy'
- I have the time for this well after the US close, at 0030 GMT (July 31)
Brainard on the right of pic: