A light slate for Federal Reserve speakers scheduled today.

James Bullard, President of the St. Louis Fed branch, is set to speak at the Missouri Bankers Association. I haven't managed to find a time for this.

0830 GMT - European Central Bank President Lagarde speaking

1300 GMT - ECB member Philip Lane speaking

Apart from JB we''ll have to make do with NFP Friday!What I do have also though is this from the ECB: