Federal Reserve speakers coming up Friday 15 October 2021 - Bullard, Williams
Federal Reserve speakers ahead11.45am US ET time, which is 1545 GMT
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard
- topic is "Optimal Monetary Policy for the Masses"
- venue is the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute Fall 2021 Institute Research Conference
12.20pm US ET, which is 1620 GMT
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams
- will participate in "Monetary Policy and Macroeconomic Stars" panel
- venue is at the "Conference on Real-Time Data Analysis, Methods and Applications" organized by the Banque de France
As head of the NY Fed branch Williams has a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee: