Federal Reserve speakers coming up Friday 15 October 2021 - Bullard, Williams

Federal Reserve speakers ahead 

11.45am US ET time, which is 1545 GMT 
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard
  • topic is "Optimal Monetary Policy for the Masses"
  • venue is the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Opportunity & Inclusive Growth Institute Fall 2021 Institute Research Conference
12.20pm US ET, which is 1620 GMT 
Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams
  • will participate in "Monetary Policy and Macroeconomic Stars" panel 
  • venue is at the "Conference on Real-Time Data Analysis, Methods and Applications" organized by the Banque de France
As head of the NY Fed branch Williams has a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee:
