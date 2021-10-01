Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Friday - Mester, Harker
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester to participate in discussion before virtual Shadow Open Market Committee Forum: "Inflation, Employment, and the Federal Reserve."
- 1300 US East Coast time, which is 1700 GMT
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is scheduled to speak virtually at New Castle County Chamber of Commerce
- 11am US East Coast time, which is 1500 GMT
Given the topic it looks like Mester's is of more market interest.