Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Friday - Mester, Harker

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester to participate in discussion before virtual Shadow Open Market Committee Forum: "Inflation, Employment, and the Federal Reserve." 

  • 1300 US East Coast time, which is 1700 GMT 
Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is scheduled to speak virtually at New Castle County Chamber of Commerce
  • 11am US East Coast time, which is 1500 GMT 
Given the topic it looks like Mester's is of more market interest. 

