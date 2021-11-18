Federal Reserve speakers coming up on Thursday includes NY's Williams
1230 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks virtually on the regional outlook before the Metro Atlanta Chamber 162nd Annual Meeting.
1900 GMT Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans discusses current economic conditions and monetary policy in a moderated Q&A with the 2021 BKD Financial Services Symposium
I don't have times for:
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in "Fireside Chat: The New Federal Reserve and ECB Strategies - Implications for Monetary Policy" before virtual Transatlantic Economic Policy Responses to the Pandemic and the Road to Recovery event
- Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in virtual Fed Listens 2021: Pandemic Recovery and the role of Care Work event